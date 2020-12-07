Jay Shah Monday 07 December 2020, 20:19 PM

Maruti Suzuki has posted a six per cent Y-o-Y growth in November, 2020. After clocking an upright rise in the sales in November, 2020, the company looks forward to boosting its sales by ramping up its production at the Gujarat plant.

Out of the total production of 1,50,221 units in November, 2020, the manufacturing numbers of the MINI category comprising of the Alto and S-Presso stood at 24,336 units as against 24,052 units in the same period last year. In the compact segment including the WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire and other OEM models, the production was highest of the lot with 85,118 units; recording a nine per cent escalation over 78,133 units in November, 2019. The figures for sole car built in the mid-size sedan – Ciaz was 1,830 units in the last month.

Eeco, a successful cargo as well as passenger carrier showed a positive increase with 11,212 units in the current year. Coming to the light commercial vehicles, the brand has managed to post a worthy 3,644 unit score when collated to 2,750 units over the last year. The other class of utility vehicles which includes the Ertiga, Gypsy, XL6, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross witnessed a slump with 24,729 units as compared to the previous year’s 27,187 units.