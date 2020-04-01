Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 01 April 2020, 19:17 PM

The national lockdown in March due to Coronavirus pandemic has further deepened losses for the automobile industry. Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car manufacturer has witnessed a massive drop in sales of 47.4 per cent with 76,240 units sold in March 2020 as compared to 1,45,031 units sold in the same period in 2019. The exports have also dropped by 55 per cent with 4,712 units sold last month as against 10,463 units sold in March 2019. The sales for the light commercial vehicle, Super Carry has been the worst affected with 71.5 per cent drop in sales with 736 units sold in March 2020 as against 2,586 units sold in March 2019.

In the MINI sub-segment, cumulative sales for the Alto and S-Presso have dropped by five per cent with 15,988 units sold in March 2020 as against 16,826 units sold in March 2019. In the same period, cumulative sales in the compact car segment (Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S), has dropped by 50.9 per cent with 40,519 units sold as against 82,532 units sold in the same period last year. Sales for the mid-sized sedan, the Ciaz has dropped by 49.3 per cent with 1,863 units sold in March 2020 as against 3,672 units sold in same period last year.

Cumulative sales in the utility vehicle segment (Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6 ), has dropped by 53.4 per cent with 11,904 sold last month as against 25,563 units sold in March 2019. In the same period, the van segment (Omni and Eeco ) has witnessed 63.7 per cent drop in sales with 5,966 units sold last month as against 16,438 units sold in the same period last year.

Car sales are likely to be bleak this month as well, as the lockdown period has been extended till 14 April 2020.