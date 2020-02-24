Aditya Nadkarni Monday 24 February 2020, 11:46 AM

Maruti Suzuki has launched Vitara Brezza facelift, with prices ranging from Rs 7.34 lakhs to Rs 11.40 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in nine trims and three new dual-tone colour options.

Feature highlights of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, new grille, new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail-lights, revised rear bumper, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM and the SmartPlay infotainment system. The model will be available in three new dual-tone color options including Sizzling Red with midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. It is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission with Smart Hybrid technology.

Speaking at the launch of the facelifted Vitara Brezza, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Our customers are evolving and so are their aspirations. Vitara Brezza has evolved to become highly powerful brand over the past 4 years. Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful. We are confident that the all-new Vitara Brezza will take forward the rich legacy of its predecessor with overwhelming customer response.”