Maruti Suzuki launches BS6 CelerioX; prices start at Rs 4.90 lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Aditya Nadkarni Saturday 04 April 2020, 14:12 PM
The BS6 Maruti Suzuki CelerioX has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 4.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model will be offered in eight variants across two transmission options.
The BS6 CelerioX from Maruti Suzuki will be offered in eight variants including VXI, VXI (O), ZXI, VXI AGS, VXI (O) AGS, ZXI (O), ZXI AGS and ZXI (O) AGS. The model is offered in five colours such as Paprika Orange, Torque Blue, Caffeine Brown, Arctic White and Glistening Grey.
The BS6 Maruti Suzuki CelerioX is powered by the same 1.0-litre, three cylinder K10B petrol engine that continues to produce 67bhp and 90Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an AGS unit.
