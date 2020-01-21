Maruti Suzuki launches BS6 Celerio; price starts at Rs 4.41 lakhs
The BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 4.41 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The model is priced between Rs 4.46 lakhs to Rs 5.72 lakhs (all India, excluding Delhi) and Rs 4.41 lakhs to Rs 5.67 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Maruti Suzuki has updated a majority of its range of vehicles to comply with the BS6 emission norms, excluding a few models such as the Celerio X, Alto K10 and the Ignis. The Vitara Brezza too, will get a BS6 compliant motor in the form of a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The last model to be updated to BS6 compliance was the Eeco.
Powering the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is the same 1.0-litre, three cylinder petrol engine that continues to produce a power output of 68bhp and 90Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit.
