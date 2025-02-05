    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets 50,000 bookings in Japan

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Wednesday 05 February 2025,18:59 PM IST

            Maruti’s Jimny may not be tasting big success in India but in its homeland of Japan, the Jimny has been a smash hit with Suzuki getting 50,000 bookings within just a week of the SUV launching. Suzuki has halted bookings and has officially said that deliveries of the first batch are set to commence in April 2025.

            In the home market, the car has been named the Jimny Nomad, with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual, and a four-speed automatic gearbox. Suzuki’s AllGrip 4WD system along with a low-range transfer case, is standard across the range. The SUV is made in India for the entire world at Suzuki’s factory in Gujarat.

            Suzuki also sells this version of the Jimny in Australia, South Africa, and Mexico, where the lifestyle off-roader has gained immense popularity.

