Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door spotted without camouflage

The much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door was spied once again. This time, the SUV was spied testing in the high altitude regions of North India. This also marks the first-ever sighting of the SUV in its original skin. The Jimny five-door was painted in the Kinetic Yellow exterior hue along with a set of black alloys and chunky black wheel arches. The flat tailgate has a spare wheel mounted on it along with a wheel cover.

According to the sources, the Jimny five-door will be powered by a K15B petrol engine and is expected to continue with the same five-speed manual transmission and four-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer will be Maruti’s AllGrip Pro 4WD with a transfer case delivering power to all four wheels.

Maruti might showcase the Jimny five-door SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 and launch it later in the year. Upon its arrival, the SUV will compete against the Mahindra Thar five-door and Force Gurkha five-door.

