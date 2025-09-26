Maruti Suzuki Invicto Scores 5 Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has secured a full five-star safety rating in the latest round of crash tests conducted under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). Tested in its Alpha+ seven-seater and Zeta+ eight-seater variants, the Invicto becomes one of the safest MPVs on sale in India today.

The Invicto scored an impressive 30.43 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection. It registered 14.43/16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and achieved a full 16/16 in the side impact test. Protection for critical body areas was rated good across most parameters.

For child occupant protection, the MPV scored 45 out of 49 points, earning top marks in the dynamic test (24/24). The results highlight the MPV’s compatibility with i-Size child seats, ISOFIX mounts, and strong overall restraint system performance.

The Invicto tested model comes standard with six airbags (front, side, and curtain), ESC, seat-belt reminders for all rows, and pedestrian protection technology. The MPV also features a rigid crash structure and child seat anchorage points that contributed to its strong rating.

Maruti Suzuki | Invicto | Maruti Suzuki Invicto