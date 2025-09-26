    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto Scores 5 Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 26 September 2025,12:39 PM IST

            The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has secured a full five-star safety rating in the latest round of crash tests conducted under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). Tested in its Alpha+ seven-seater and Zeta+ eight-seater variants, the Invicto becomes one of the safest MPVs on sale in India today.

            The Invicto scored an impressive 30.43 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection. It registered 14.43/16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and achieved a full 16/16 in the side impact test. Protection for critical body areas was rated good across most parameters.

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto Right Rear Three Quarter

            For child occupant protection, the MPV scored 45 out of 49 points, earning top marks in the dynamic test (24/24). The results highlight the MPV’s compatibility with i-Size child seats, ISOFIX mounts, and strong overall restraint system performance.

            The Invicto tested model comes standard with six airbags (front, side, and curtain), ESC, seat-belt reminders for all rows, and pedestrian protection technology. The MPV also features a rigid crash structure and child seat anchorage points that contributed to its strong rating.

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto
            Maruti SuzukiInvicto ₹ 24.97 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Invicto | Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto Scores 5 Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto Scores 5 Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/26/2025 12:39:37

            Tested in its Alpha+ seven-seater and Zeta+ eight-seater variants, the Invicto becomes one of the safest MPVs on sale in India today.

            Skoda Adds New Lounge Variant to Kodiaq Lineup at Rs. 39.99 Lakh

            Skoda Adds New Lounge Variant to Kodiaq Lineup at Rs. 39.99 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/26/2025 08:45:18

            Skoda India has expanded the Kodiaq portfolio with the launch of the new Lounge variant. This new trim sits at the base of the Kodiaq range and offers a simpler five-seat layout.

            Skoda Kylaq Now Available Through CSD Depots Across India

            Skoda Kylaq Now Available Through CSD Depots Across India

            By Jay Shah09/24/2025 14:16:01

            Skoda Auto India has announced that its latest SUV, the Kylaq, is now available through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), enabling eligible armed forces personnel to purchase the SUV at subsidised rates.

            Toyota Rumion Gets Six Standard Airbags

            Toyota Rumion Gets Six Standard Airbags

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/23/2025 08:30:26

            Toyota has reinforced the safety credentials of the Rumion by making six airbags standard across all variants.

            Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs. 5.14 Lakh

            Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs. 5.14 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/23/2025 08:15:21

            Renault India has rolled out a celebratory 10th Anniversary Edition of the Kwid. Alongside, the company has also refreshed the entire variant lineup with new nomenclature and safety upgrades.

            MG Astor, Hector, and Gloster Get Cheaper After GST Revision

            MG Astor, Hector, and Gloster Get Cheaper After GST Revision

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/22/2025 17:34:09

            JSW MG Motor India has announced a significant price reduction across its ICE SUV lineup, passing on the full benefit of the revised GST rates to customers.

            Tata Sierra Spy Shots Show Flagship SUV in Detail

            Tata Sierra Spy Shots Show Flagship SUV in Detail

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/21/2025 11:08:28

            Tata Motors’ upcoming SUV flagship, the Sierra, continues to draw attention as a heavily camouflaged test mule was recently spotted in Mumbai undergoing trials.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.28 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MINI Countryman JCW

            MINI Countryman JCW

            ₹ 50.00 - 52.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025

            Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025

            ₹ 12.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Skoda Octavia RS

            Skoda Octavia RS

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue

            Hyundai New Venue

            ₹ 7.90 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Jaguar E-Pace

            Jaguar E-Pace

            ₹ 71.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Vinfast VF 3

            Vinfast VF 3

            ₹ 7.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Hyundai Ioniq 6

            Hyundai Ioniq 6

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Volvo EX30

            Volvo EX30

            ₹ 39.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Vinfast VF 7

            Vinfast VF 7

            ₹ 20.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Vinfast VF 6

            Vinfast VF 6

            ₹ 16.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt X

            Citroen Basalt X

            ₹ 7.68 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars