Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV official bookings open

Maruti Suzuki has opened official bookings of the Invicto MPV for Rs. 25,000. It will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and will be launched in India on 5 July.

The Maruti Invicto will make use of Toyota’s TNGA platform along with the 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid engine. The motor will be paired with an e-CVT unit that will power the front wheels.

As for the styling, the Invicto will distinguish itself from the Hycross with a different front grille, new alloy wheels, and redesigned tail lamps.

The cabin of the Invicto is expected to be festooned with features such as a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver seat, rear aircon vents, and six/seven-seat layouts.

The Invicto will be brand’s new flagship MPV and will be placed above the Ertiga and XL6.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh Estimated Price

