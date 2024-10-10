Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition introduced

Maruti Suzuki has introduced Grand Vitara Dominion Edition. Offered in Alpha, Zeta and Delta variants in both petrol and CNG variants, this special edition gets complimentary accessory kits.

As part of the package, the Dominion Edition gets side steps, rear skid plates, door visors, and body side moulding. Inside, the cabin of the Grand Vitara Dominion is draped in dual-tone seat covers, 3D mats, and a styling kit.

Commenting on the launch, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Grand Vitara has redefined the mid SUV segment, and the Dominion Edition builds on this success by offering options that cater to the evolving preferences of our customers. It features distinct styling with added comfort and a more premium interior, meeting the growing customer inclination towards stand-out appearance and superior in-cabin experience.“

