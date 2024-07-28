    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara crash tested by Bharat NCAO; results to be out soon

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 28 July 2024,10:46 AM IST

            The images of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara crash tested by Bharat NCAP have leaked on the web. While the results are yet to be announced, it appears that the Grand Vitara has been put through all the frontal and side impact tests.

            Atleast two variants of the Grand Vitara have been tested where one appears to be the base Sigma variant while the other, is the top-spec Alpha Plus variant.

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Right Rear Three Quarter

            All variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara come equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD with brake assist, hill-hold assist, ESP, sealbelt reminder for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Besides this, the higher variants of the Grand Vitara come fitted with six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, and a 360-degree camera.

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
            Maruti SuzukiGrand Vitara ₹ 10.87 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Grand Vitara | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara crash tested by Bharat NCAO; results to be out soon

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara crash tested by Bharat NCAO; results to be out soon

            By Jay Shah07/28/2024 10:46:07

            The Maruti Grand Vitara has been crash tested by Bharat NCAP.

            Tata Nexon CNG launch timeline for India confirmed

            Tata Nexon CNG launch timeline for India confirmed

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/26/2024 18:08:54

            The sub-four-metre SUV is currently offered with petrol, diesel, and EV powertrains.

            Maruti launches Radiance Edition for Ignis; prices revealed

            Maruti launches Radiance Edition for Ignis; prices revealed

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/26/2024 13:20:31

            Maruti has launched a new special edition for the Ignis, with prices starting at Rs. 5.49 lakh.

            Nissan X-Trail official bookings open

            Nissan X-Trail official bookings open

            By Jay Shah07/26/2024 12:18:34

            Nissan India has started to accept bookings for X-Trail.

            Volkswagen opens a new touchpoint in Jharkhand

            Volkswagen opens a new touchpoint in Jharkhand

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/25/2024 15:41:50

            Volkswagen India opens a new showroom and service centre in Jharkhand.

            Mini Cooper S and Countryman Electric launched in India

            Mini Cooper S and Countryman Electric launched in India

            By Jay Shah07/24/2024 15:21:34

            Mini Cooper S and Countryman Electric launched in India.

            New BMW 5 Series launched at Rs. 72.9 lakh

            New BMW 5 Series launched at Rs. 72.9 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale07/24/2024 14:58:43

            BMW India has launched the new long-wheelbase version of the 5 Series in the country. The luxury sedan is being offered at an asking price of Rs. 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Tata Curvv EV

            Tata Curvv EV

            ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe facelift

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe facelift

            ₹ 80.00 - 85.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Lamborghini Urus SE

            Lamborghini Urus SE

            ₹ 4.90 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            MINI Countryman Electric

            MINI Countryman Electric

            ₹ 54.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 5 Series

            BMW 5 Series

            ₹ 72.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MINI Cooper

            MINI Cooper

            ₹ 44.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 66.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars