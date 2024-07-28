Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara crash tested by Bharat NCAO; results to be out soon

The images of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara crash tested by Bharat NCAP have leaked on the web. While the results are yet to be announced, it appears that the Grand Vitara has been put through all the frontal and side impact tests.

Atleast two variants of the Grand Vitara have been tested where one appears to be the base Sigma variant while the other, is the top-spec Alpha Plus variant.

All variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara come equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD with brake assist, hill-hold assist, ESP, sealbelt reminder for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Besides this, the higher variants of the Grand Vitara come fitted with six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, and a 360-degree camera.

