Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG Returns with Enhanced Features

Maruti Suzuki has officially reintroduced the Grand Vitara CNG, with prices starting from Rs. 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV's CNG variants had briefly reached a sales hiatus, following the 2025 model year update in April. As before, the Grand Vitara CNG remains available in the mid-spec Delta and Zeta trims, but now boasts significant upgrades, notably including six airbags as standard across both variants.

The updated CNG variants command an additional Rs. 95,000 over their equivalent petrol counterparts. This marks a slight price adjustment from the previous CNG models, which were last listed at Rs. 13.15 lakh (Delta) and Rs. 14.96 lakh (Zeta).

The higher-spec Grand Vitara CNG Zeta now comes loaded with features like ventilated front seats, wireless charger, air purifier, and a tyre pressure monitor.

Under the hood, the Grand Vitara CNG continues to rely on its efficient 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine. In CNG mode, it delivers 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque, exclusively paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, with a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.6km/kg.

