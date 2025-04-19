Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG Delisted from Brochure, Website

Maruti Suzuki recently gave the Grand Vitara its MY25 update. However, its existing CNG version was delisted from the website and the brochure right after the MY25 version launched. This is a surprise, given that the carmaker has a relatively large CNG sales pool. Assuming an accidental removal, we expect it to be listed again soon. The CNG version was offered with the Delta and Zeta variants, which were priced at Rs. 13.25 lakh and Rs. 15.21 lakh, respectively.

Current versions of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara listed on the website only have petrol and strong hybrid versions. The MY25 version gets six airbags as standard, ESP, hill hold, rear discs, ABS with EBD, three-point seatbelts, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Other highlights include an octa-directional powered driver's seat, EPB (automatic-only), air purifier with PM 2.5 info, LED cabin lamps, rear sun blinds, and new 17-inch alloys. Powertrain options include 1.5-litre NA and hybrid petrol, paired with five-speed manual, six-speed torque converter auto, and e-CVT(hybrid-only) transmission systems.

