Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gets Six Airbags as Standard

Maruti Suzuki has updated its Fronx crossover with six airbags as standard across all variants, effective from 25 July.

Previously limited to just two frontal airbags in base trims, the Fronx now includes front, side and curtain airbags in every variant. This update aligns with Maruti’s announcement in April to standardise six airbags across its entire portfolio by year‑end.

The Fronx is powered by a 1.2‑litre naturally aspirated unit delivering 89bhp and the 1.0‑litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine producing approximately 99bhp. Transmission choices include a five‑speed manual, a five‑speed AMT for the NA petrol, and a six‑speed torque converter automatic available with the turbo unit.

This safety revision triggers a 0.5 per cent average ex‑showroom price hike, with exact amounts varying by variant. The Fronx continues to be offered in Sigma, Delta, Delta +, Zeta and Alpha variants.

