            Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gets Six Airbags as Standard

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Sunday 27 July 2025,11:34 AM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has updated its Fronx crossover with six airbags as standard across all variants, effective from 25 July.

            Previously limited to just two frontal airbags in base trims, the Fronx now includes front, side and curtain airbags in every variant. This update aligns with Maruti’s announcement in April to standardise six airbags across its entire portfolio by year‑end.

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx Driver Side Airbag

            The Fronx is powered by a 1.2‑litre naturally aspirated unit delivering 89bhp and the 1.0‑litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine producing approximately 99bhp. Transmission choices include a five‑speed manual, a five‑speed AMT for the NA petrol, and a six‑speed torque converter automatic available with the turbo unit.

            This safety revision triggers a 0.5 per cent average ex‑showroom price hike, with exact amounts varying by variant. The Fronx continues to be offered in Sigma, Delta, Delta +, Zeta and Alpha variants.

            Maruti SuzukiFronx ₹ 7.54 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            MG Comet EV price increased by up to Rs. 15,000

            By Jay Shah07/28/2025 10:46:40

            JSW MG Motor India has raised the ex-showroom prices of the MG Comet EV across all variants by up to Rs. 15,000, effective immediately.

            Vinfast Opens First Dealership in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/28/2025 10:23:18

            Vinfast Auto India has inaugurated its first dealership in India, located in Surat, Gujarat. The new showroom marks the Vietnamese EV maker’s formal entry into the Indian market.

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gets Six Airbags as Standard

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/27/2025 11:34:26

            Previously limited to just two frontal airbags in base trims, all variants of the Fronx now get six airbags in every variant.

            MG Cyberster Launched in India at Rs. 74.99 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/26/2025 15:34:19

            JSW MG Motor India has launched the MG Cyberster, its first all-electric roadster, under the MG Select luxury sub-brand. The vehicle is priced at Rs. 72.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for customers with pre-reserved bookings.

            Maruti Suzuki XL6 Now Comes With Six Airbags as Standard

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/25/2025 11:59:04

            Maruti Suzuki has announced that the XL6 MPV will now feature six airbags as standard equipment across all variant, effective from 23 July, 2025.

            2025 Nissan Magnite Gets GNCAP 5-Star Safety Rating

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/25/2025 11:38:55

            The New Nissan Magnite has received a 5-star overall safety rating from the GNCAP marking a significant safety milestone for the compact SUV.

            New Renault Triber Launched in India at Rs. 6.30 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/23/2025 18:50:47

            Renault India has launched the all-new Triber with significant updates to its design, features, and safety equipment. Priced range between Rs. 6.29 lakh and Rs. 9.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

