Maruti Suzuki eVX-based Toyota electric SUV confirmed for early 2025

Toyota has announced that it will launch a new electric vehicle in early 2025. This EV will be made in collaboration with Suzuki Corporation and will be based on the soon-to-be-revealed eVX SUV. This new model will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant and will also be exported to European and Japanese markets.

Toyota Urban SUV Concept will be the first electric car to be shared by the carmakers and will be based on the 27PL skateboard platform. While the technical details are not known yet, it is likely to boast an electric range of over 400km along with 4WD configuration.

The showcased Urban SUV measured 4.3 metres in length with a wheelbase of 2,700mm. The Maruti eVX has similar dimensions and will be launched before the Toyota. Both electric SUVs will differ in terms of styling where the Toyota will follow the family bZ Series design language.

