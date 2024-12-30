    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara spied testing in India

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 30 December 2024,17:36 PM IST

            At the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo, Maruti Suzuki will showcase its first-ever electric SUV, the e Vitara. The electric SUV recently made its global debut at Milan with two battery pack options. Now, the e Vitara has been spied testin on Indian roads.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Rear View

            The Maruti e Vitara will be offered with 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs with FWD and AWD configurations. In terms of design, the India-spec version will look similar to the global-spec model with LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, chunky wheel cladding, black alloy wheels with swirl pattern, Y-shaped tail lamps, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, and skid plates for fore and aft bumpers.

            The cabin of the e Vitara will come equipped with twin dashboard-mounted screens, cooled front seats, a 360-degree camera, two-spoke steering wheel, and a new centre console.

