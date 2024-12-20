Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo

Maruti Suzuki has released the first teaser image of the upcoming e Vitara electric SUV. It will be the brand's electric vehicle in India to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025.

The brand’s HEARTECT-e platform will underpin the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, which recently made its global debut in Milan, Italy. The electric SUV will measure 4.23 metres in length and have a wheelbase of 2.7 metres. It will be offered in 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs with FWD and 4WD configurations. While the former will have an output of 142bhp, the latter will be tuned to produce 171bhp.

The e Vitara will come equipped with a digital instrument cluster, two-spoke steering wheel, 360-degree camera, cooled front seats, vertical AC vents, and Level 2 ADAS.

Speaking on the announcement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The e Vitara is a testament of our unwavering commitment to sustainable mobility and technological innovation. With decades of automotive expertise, we have combined advanced electric technology with a customer-first approach to deliver something truly transformative”.

Maruti Suzuki | e Vitara | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara