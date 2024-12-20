    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 20 December 2024,13:52 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has released the first teaser image of the upcoming e Vitara electric SUV. It will be the brand's electric vehicle in India to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Dashboard

            The brand’s HEARTECT-e platform will underpin the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, which recently made its global debut in Milan, Italy. The electric SUV will measure 4.23 metres in length and have a wheelbase of 2.7 metres. It will be offered in 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs with FWD and 4WD configurations. While the former will have an output of 142bhp, the latter will be tuned to produce 171bhp.

            The e Vitara will come equipped with a digital instrument cluster, two-spoke steering wheel, 360-degree camera, cooled front seats, vertical AC vents, and Level 2 ADAS.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Left Front Three Quarter

            Speaking on the announcement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The e Vitara is a testament of our unwavering commitment to sustainable mobility and technological innovation. With decades of automotive expertise, we have combined advanced electric technology with a customer-first approach to deliver something truly transformative”.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
            Maruti Suzukie Vitara ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | e Vitara | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            2025 Range Rover launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 1.45 crore

            2025 Range Rover launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 1.45 crore

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/20/2024 19:22:46

            It is available in petrol and diesel powertrains

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo

            By Jay Shah12/20/2024 13:52:57

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo.

            Kia Syros unveiled in India; bookings open on 3 January

            Kia Syros unveiled in India; bookings open on 3 January

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/19/2024 19:23:21

            The Syros is being offered across six variants, 2 engine options. Bookings will open on 3 Janaury

            Citroen and Jeep to hike prices next month

            Citroen and Jeep to hike prices next month

            By Desirazu Venkat12/18/2024 18:50:53

            The price hike will be up to 2 per cent and applicable for all models in their range

            New Skoda Enyaq design sketches revealed

            New Skoda Enyaq design sketches revealed

            By Jay Shah12/18/2024 11:51:21

            Skoda has revealed the first set of design sketches of the new Enyaq.

            Skoda to hike car prices from 1 January, 2025

            Skoda to hike car prices from 1 January, 2025

            By Jay Shah12/17/2024 20:44:44

            All Skoda cars to get expensive by three per cent from 1 January, 2025.

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R achieves silver jubilee milestone

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R achieves silver jubilee milestone

            By Desirazu Venkat12/17/2024 17:43:53

            The Wagon R is available with a 1.2-litre petrol and also a 1.0-litre petrol

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            MG Mifa 9

            MG Mifa 9

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Toyota Camry

            Toyota Camry

            ₹ 48.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze

            Honda Amaze

            ₹ 8.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars