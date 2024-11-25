Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

The first electric Maruti Suzuki – the e Vitara will make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025. The e Vitara will be the production-spec eVX that was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

The Suzuki e Vitara recently made its global debut EICMA 2024, in Milan. In terms of design, the e Vitara gets thick body cladding around the chunky wheel arches, Y-shaped LED headlamps, and connected taillamps. The charging flap is mounted on the front fender and the rear door handles are positioned on the C-pillar.

Inside, the e Vitara will be a feature-rich electric SUV with dual dashboard screens, wireless charging pad, automatic climate control, cooled front seats, cruise control, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, and Level 2 ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the Maruti e Vitara will be offered with two battery pack options - 49kWh and a 61kWh. While the former will only be offered in 2WD configuration, the latter will get two drivetrains – 2WD and 4WD.

