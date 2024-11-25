    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 25 November 2024,12:06 PM IST

            The first electric Maruti Suzuki – the e Vitara will make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025. The e Vitara will be the production-spec eVX that was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Left Rear Three Quarter

            The Suzuki e Vitara recently made its global debut EICMA 2024, in Milan. In terms of design, the e Vitara gets thick body cladding around the chunky wheel arches, Y-shaped LED headlamps, and connected taillamps. The charging flap is mounted on the front fender and the rear door handles are positioned on the C-pillar.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Dashboard

            Inside, the e Vitara will be a feature-rich electric SUV with dual dashboard screens, wireless charging pad, automatic climate control, cooled front seats, cruise control, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, and Level 2 ADAS suite.

            Mechanically, the Maruti e Vitara will be offered with two battery pack options - 49kWh and a 61kWh. While the former will only be offered in 2WD configuration, the latter will get two drivetrains – 2WD and 4WD.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
            Maruti Suzukie Vitara ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | e Vitara | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            All Popular Cars