Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Secures 5 Star Bharat NCAP Rating

Maruti Suzuki’s first all-electric model, the e Vitara, has been awarded a full five star Bharat NCAP safety rating. The certificate was handed over in New Delhi by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways. With this, the e Vitara becomes the company’s fourth consecutive model to earn the highest rating after Dzire, Victoris, and, Invicto.

In the safety assessment, the e Vitara scored 31.49 out of 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 43 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP). According to the crash report, in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, e Vitara scored 15.49/16 points, and it achieved a full 16/16 in the side impact barrier test; side pole impacts were also rated “OK”, reflecting strong side-impact protection.

The e Vitara comes equipped with seven airbags as standard across all variants including a driver knee airbag. The EV is offered with 49kWh and 61kWh battery pack options. The electric SUV features Level 2 ADAS with functions such as automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control with full speed range and curve speed reduction, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and blind spot detection.

Other safety technologies include electronic stability program, hill hold, ABS with EBD, multi collision braking, all wheel disc brakes, 360 degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The e Vitara’s body structure uses over 60 per cent high and ultra-high tensile steel while its battery pack benefits from an energy-absorbing mounting system designed to reduce crash forces.

