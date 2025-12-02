    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Secures 5 Star Bharat NCAP Rating

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 02 December 2025,07:05 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki’s first all-electric model, the e Vitara, has been awarded a full five star Bharat NCAP safety rating. The certificate was handed over in New Delhi by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways. With this, the e Vitara becomes the company’s fourth consecutive model to earn the highest rating after Dzire, Victoris, and, Invicto.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Left Front Three Quarter

            In the safety assessment, the e Vitara scored 31.49 out of 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 43 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP). According to the crash report, in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, e Vitara scored 15.49/16 points, and it achieved a full 16/16 in the side impact barrier test; side pole impacts were also rated “OK”, reflecting strong side-impact protection.

            The e Vitara comes equipped with seven airbags as standard across all variants including a driver knee airbag. The EV is offered with 49kWh and 61kWh battery pack options. The electric SUV features Level 2 ADAS with functions such as automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control with full speed range and curve speed reduction, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and blind spot detection.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Front View

            Other safety technologies include electronic stability program, hill hold, ABS with EBD, multi collision braking, all wheel disc brakes, 360 degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

            The e Vitara’s body structure uses over 60 per cent high and ultra-high tensile steel while its battery pack benefits from an energy-absorbing mounting system designed to reduce crash forces.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
            Maruti Suzukie Vitara ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | e Vitara | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            BYD India Announces Price Hike for Sealion 7 from January 2026

            BYD India Announces Price Hike for Sealion 7 from January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/02/2025 19:41:52

            Customers who book the model on or before 31 December 2025 will continue to receive the SUV at the current ex-showroom prices.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Secures 5 Star Bharat NCAP Rating

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Secures 5 Star Bharat NCAP Rating

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/02/2025 19:24:22

            With this, the e Vitara becomes India’s first electric SUV to achieve a 5 star score under the Bharat NCAP protocol and the company’s fourth consecutive model to earn the highest rating.

            Honda Amaze gets 5 Stars in B NCAP Safety Rating

            Honda Amaze gets 5 Stars in B NCAP Safety Rating

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/01/2025 10:43:23

            The Honda Amaze has achieved a major milestone by earning a five-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection in the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests.

            New Kia Seltos to be Launched in India on 10 December

            New Kia Seltos to be Launched in India on 10 December

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/01/2025 10:19:22

            The new model is expected to bring comprehensive changes to the design, interior, features, and possibly even the powertrain lineup.

            Tata and Red Bull Join Forces; First Harrier EV Stunt Video Incoming

            Tata and Red Bull Join Forces; First Harrier EV Stunt Video Incoming

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/29/2025 12:12:14

            Tata Motors has announced a new collaboration with Red Bull India, marking the beginning of a series of high-energy adventure challenges featuring the brand’s electric SUVs.

            Maruti e Vitara India Launch Confirmed for 2 December

            Maruti e Vitara India Launch Confirmed for 2 December

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/28/2025 16:45:35

            Maruti Suzuki has officially confirmed the launch date of its first electric SUV for India, the e-Vitara. The EV will make its market debut on 2 December 2025, marking the brand’s entry into the mass-market electric SUV segment.

            Mahindra XEV 9S 7-seater Electric SUV Launched at Rs 19.95 lakh

            Mahindra XEV 9S 7-seater Electric SUV Launched at Rs 19.95 lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/27/2025 12:06:16

            Test drives begin on 5 January and bookings will start from 14 January, with the first set of deliveries scheduled to commence on 23 January.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9S

            Mahindra XEV 9S

            ₹ 19.95 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            ₹ 45.00 - 48.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Kia New Seltos

            Kia New Seltos

            ₹ 12.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Volkswagen Tayron

            Volkswagen Tayron

            ₹ 48.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            ₹ 36.37 - 46.36 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Tesla Model S

            Tesla Model S

            ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Renault New Duster

            Renault New Duster

            ₹ 12.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Mahindra XEV 9S

            Mahindra XEV 9S

            ₹ 19.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Cayenne EV

            Porsche Cayenne EV

            ₹ 1.76 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI