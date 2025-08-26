Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara production begins at Gujarat Plant

Maruti Suzuki has started production of its first electric vehicle, the e Vitara, at its Hansalpur plant in Gujarat. The made-in-India e-Vitara production was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will serve both domestic and export markets.

The e Vitara, showcased at Auto Expo 2025, comes with two lithium-ion battery options - 49kWh and 61kWh. It offers an ARAI-claimed range of over 500km on a single charge. It is built on the Heartect-e platform, featuring high-tensile steel, 2,700 mm wheelbase, and a flat-floor design.

Available in both 2WD and AWD variants, the model includes a suite of modern features such as dual 10-inch screens, LED projector headlamps, electric sunroof, ADAS, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, wireless mobile charging, and seven airbags. I

Maruti aims to produce around 67,000 units in fiscal year 2025-26, with a significant portion earmarked for export markets including Japan and Europe. Alongside the EV launch, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated local manufacturing of lithium-ion cell electrodes at the TDSG facility in Gujarat.

Maruti Suzuki | e Vitara | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara