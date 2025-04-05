Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: India Launch Imminent?

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara could be launched in India next month, given that the carmaker has started accepting bookings, according to our sources. Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, the eSUV will get two battery pack options and three variants.

With the EV segment in consideration, most manufacturers follow a top-down approach, implying a release of a premium offering first, followed by its more accessible offerings. Maruti Suzuki is also counting on the e Vitara to evaluate its market potential before introducing smaller EVs. Apart from its USPs (Good resale value, affordability, ease of access to spares, and overall service support), the carmaker has now gone all out on features, with the e Vitara being the first Maruti car to get Level 2 ADAS.

Internally, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will get a panoramic glass roof, automatic climate control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, 360-degree camera, powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, sliding and recline function for the second row, and seven airbags.

All three variants of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will get fast charging support rated at 70kW DC, and a home charger rated at 7kW AC. These variants, viz. Delta, Zeta, and Alpha will get front-wheel drive, with the latter two powered by a larger 61.1kWh battery pack, and the former Delta variant getting a 48.8kWh battery pack.

