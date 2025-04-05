    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: India Launch Imminent?

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Saturday 05 April 2025,20:45 PM IST

            The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara could be launched in India next month, given that the carmaker has started accepting bookings, according to our sources. Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, the eSUV will get two battery pack options and three variants.

            With the EV segment in consideration, most manufacturers follow a top-down approach, implying a release of a premium offering first, followed by its more accessible offerings. Maruti Suzuki is also counting on the e Vitara to evaluate its market potential before introducing smaller EVs. Apart from its USPs (Good resale value, affordability, ease of access to spares, and overall service support), the carmaker has now gone all out on features, with the e Vitara being the first Maruti car to get Level 2 ADAS.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Rear Logo

            Internally, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will get a panoramic glass roof, automatic climate control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, 360-degree camera, powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, sliding and recline function for the second row, and seven airbags.

            All three variants of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will get fast charging support rated at 70kW DC, and a home charger rated at 7kW AC. These variants, viz. Delta, Zeta, and Alpha will get front-wheel drive, with the latter two powered by a larger 61.1kWh battery pack, and the former Delta variant getting a 48.8kWh battery pack.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
            Maruti Suzukie Vitara ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | e Vitara | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara | Maruti e Vitara

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: India Launch Imminent?

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: India Launch Imminent?

            By Dwij Bhandut04/05/2025 17:53:30

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will get two battery pack options.

            Volkswagen Tiguan R Line spotted sans camouflage

            Volkswagen Tiguan R Line spotted sans camouflage

            By Jay Shah04/05/2025 13:03:47

            The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line has been spotted on Indian public roads.

            Tata Sierra EV dashboard design leaked

            Tata Sierra EV dashboard design leaked

            By Jay Shah04/04/2025 14:18:35

            First design sketches of the interior of Tata SIerra EV.

            Kia Carens EV Spotted Charging: Reveals ADAS Sensors

            Kia Carens EV Spotted Charging: Reveals ADAS Sensors

            By Dwij Bhandut04/04/2025 12:29:09

            Kia Carens EV may share the same platform as the Hyundai Creta EV.

            Tata Curvv Dark Edition Reaches Dealerships: Gets Rear Window Blinds!

            Tata Curvv Dark Edition Reaches Dealerships: Gets Rear Window Blinds!

            By Dwij Bhandut04/03/2025 13:27:33

            Tata Curvv Dark Edition may arrive in the top-spec Accomplished variant.

            Hyundai Alcazar Mid-spec Variants Get Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

            Hyundai Alcazar Mid-spec Variants Get Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

            By Jay Shah04/02/2025 16:52:19

            Hyundai Alcazar gets wireless connectivity

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Safety Features Revealed: Level 2 ADAS, 9 Airbags among Others

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Safety Features Revealed: Level 2 ADAS, 9 Airbags among Others

            By Dwij Bhandut04/02/2025 13:58:37

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launches in India on 14 April.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.52 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 - 7.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Skoda Kushaq facelift

            Skoda Kushaq facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 8.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 4.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars