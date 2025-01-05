Maruti Suzuki e Vitara first teaser out; reveals new details

Ahead of the official debut of the production-spec Maruti Suzuki e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Expo, the brand has released the first teaser of the electric SUV. It will be the brand’s first electric vehicle and has already been showcased on foreign shores.

The new teaser reveals crucial details such as LED projector headlamps with integrated tri-arrow LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, and front fender-mounted charging flap.

Inside, the e Vitara will get a two-spoke steering wheel, twin dashboard-mounted displays, a drive selector dial on centre console, panoramic sunroof, and vertically stacked AC vents.

Internationally, the e Vitara is offered with FWD and AWD configurations with 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs. We expect both the versions to be offered for the Indian market which will further rival the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Mahindra BE 6.

