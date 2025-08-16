Maruti Suzuki e Vitara First Production Unit to Roll Out on 26 August

Maruti Suzuki is set to begin production of its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, on 26 August at the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, ahead of its scheduled Indian launch on 3 September.

The e Vitara will cater to both domestic and international markets, with plans to export the SUV to over 100 countries. In India, the model will be offered in two battery configurations - a 48.8kWh pack and a 61.1kWh pack, both promising a claimed range of up to 500 km per charge.

The e Vitara will be available in Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants and will come loaded with features such as a fixed glass roof, dual digital screens, wireless charging, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and a 10-way adjustable driver’s seat. The safety and convenience equipment could include a 360-degree camera, seven airbags, and Level 2 ADAS.

In context, the e Vitara will join Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa line-up and mark its entry into the electric vehicle segment, facing off against models like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and MG ZS EV.

Maruti Suzuki | e Vitara | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara