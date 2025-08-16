    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara First Production Unit to Roll Out on 26 August

            Saturday 16 August 2025,18:05 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki is set to begin production of its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, on 26 August at the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, ahead of its scheduled Indian launch on 3 September.

            The e Vitara will cater to both domestic and international markets, with plans to export the SUV to over 100 countries. In India, the model will be offered in two battery configurations - a 48.8kWh pack and a 61.1kWh pack, both promising a claimed range of up to 500 km per charge.

            The e Vitara will be available in Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants and will come loaded with features such as a fixed glass roof, dual digital screens, wireless charging, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and a 10-way adjustable driver’s seat. The safety and convenience equipment could include a 360-degree camera, seven airbags, and Level 2 ADAS.

            In context, the e Vitara will join Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa line-up and mark its entry into the electric vehicle segment, facing off against models like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and MG ZS EV.

            Maruti Suzuki is set to begin production of its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, on 26 August at the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, ahead of its scheduled Indian launch on 3 September.

