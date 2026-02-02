    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Electric SUV Launch Window Confirmed

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 02 February 2026,04:21 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the launch timeframe for its upcoming all-electric SUV, the e Vitara, setting the stage for the brand’s entry into India’s growing EV market. The EV is expected to be launched in this month, with deliveries beginning soon after its official debut.

            The e Vitara will be Maruti Suzuki’s first fully electric SUV for India and represents a significant step in the brand’s electrification roadmap. Positioned to compete in the mid-size electric SUV segment, it will take on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG Windsor EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Mahindra BE 6 once it reaches showrooms.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Left Rear Three Quarter

            Underpinned by an electric powertrain that delivers a claimed driving range of 543km suitable for both city and highway use, the e Vitara is expected to be offered with multiple battery options.

            Inside, the electric SUV will feature a modern and tech rich cabin, with a large touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, and a digital instrument cluster. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to equip the e Vitara with a suite of safety and convenience features, catering to the expectations of EV buyers in India who are looking for value, comfort and practicality.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
            Maruti Suzukie Vitara ₹ 15.00 - 19.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | e Vitara | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

