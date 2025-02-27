    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Crash Tested: Here’s What We Know

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Thursday 27 February 2025,15:13 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki recently showcased its first all-electric offering, the e Vitara earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Ahead of its imminent India launch, the car has undergone a crash test.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Front View

            As seen in the images, the Maruti e Vitara EV was subjected to multiple types of crash tests. However, the test is likely an internal trial, instead of an official BNCAP/GNCAP crash test. That being said, we expect the car to perform exceptionally well, given that it not only caters to the Indian demography but also overseas markets like Europe.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Right Side View

            The e Vitara will be one of the five electric cars from Maruti, set to launch over the course of the next five years. It gets a slew of safety features, which include seven airbags, TPMS, ABS with EBD, EPB, AVAS, 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors. The car also gets a Level 2 ADAS suite, the first for a Maruti car sold in India.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
            Maruti Suzukie Vitara ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | e Vitara | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara | maruti suzuki e vitara price | ev cars in india

            All Popular Cars