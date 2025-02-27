Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Crash Tested: Here’s What We Know

Maruti Suzuki recently showcased its first all-electric offering, the e Vitara earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Ahead of its imminent India launch, the car has undergone a crash test.

As seen in the images, the Maruti e Vitara EV was subjected to multiple types of crash tests. However, the test is likely an internal trial, instead of an official BNCAP/GNCAP crash test. That being said, we expect the car to perform exceptionally well, given that it not only caters to the Indian demography but also overseas markets like Europe.

The e Vitara will be one of the five electric cars from Maruti, set to launch over the course of the next five years. It gets a slew of safety features, which include seven airbags, TPMS, ABS with EBD, EPB, AVAS, 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors. The car also gets a Level 2 ADAS suite, the first for a Maruti car sold in India.

