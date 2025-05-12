    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Charge Times, Performance Figures Revealed

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Monday 12 May 2025,15:41 PM IST

            The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has made it to the news again. This time, we have exclusive details pertaining to its performance and charge times. The 61.1kWh variant of the e Vitara is set to take 50 minutes to go from dead to 80 per cent. This is on par with the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, and the Tata Curvv EV in their large battery pack variants.

            The e Vitara will exclusively get an FWD powertrain in India, wherein the 128kW PMS motor churns out 192Nm torque. Standstill to 100kmph acceleration stands at under 9 seconds, which is on par with the rivals.

            From what we know, the Maruti e Vitara will get three variants - Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The top-spec variant will be tech-loaded, packing in features like dual digital screens, connected car technology, LED light package, leatherette upholstery, glass roof, seven airbags, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS for the first time. A September 2025 launch is confirmed, with the production set to take place in Gujarat. A Toyota twin is also expected to make headways later.

            By Dwij Bhandut05/12/2025 15:41:31

            Maruti e Vitara will be available in three variants.

