Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 24 December 2019, 14:08 PM

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, a popular name in the compact sedan segment and a best seller for over a decade continues with its legacy. The Dzire has emerged as the best-selling car in the first eight months of 2019-20 with more than 1.2 lakh units sold between April and November 2019. The company claims that the Dzire holds over 60 per cent market share in the compact sedan segment and has recently crossed a record milestone with a sale of 2 million units.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Over years, Dzire has created a niche for itself amongst compact sedans. Gaining widespread acceptance, Dzire was conceptualised keeping in mind the customer demands. Currently, more than 70 per cent Dzire customers are pre-determined buyers who wish to upgrade to ‘the sedan life’. Further, nearly half of the new Dzire customers have it as their first car. We are extremely grateful to our customers for their tremendous trust in brand Dzire. This trust has helped Dzire to become the country’s highest-selling car in this fiscal year.”