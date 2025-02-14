    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire prices hiked by up to Rs. 10,000

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Friday 14 February 2025,14:39 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of the all-new Dzire in India. This is the first-ever price hike of the popular sedan after getting a generational update. Now, customers will have to shell out more by up to Rs. 10,000 on the purchase of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

            The new Dzire is available in four variants LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 6.79 lakh. As for the price increment, the VXi and the ZXi variants in the AMT guise have incurred the highest price hike of Rs. 10,000. Meanwhile, the other variants have incurred a uniform price increment of Rs. 5,000.

            Mechanically, the Dzire is equipped with a 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. This engine is capable of producing 80bhp and 112Nm of peak torque. Furthermore, customers can also opt for a CNG version across two variants with a manual gearbox as standard.

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire
            Maruti SuzukiDzire ₹ 6.84 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | DZire | Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire prices hiked by up to Rs. 10,000

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire prices hiked by up to Rs. 10,000

            By Haji Chakralwale02/14/2025 14:39:08

            Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of the Dzire sedan by up to Rs. 10,000.

            Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens prices hiked

            Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens prices hiked

            By Jay Shah02/13/2025 09:43:10

            Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet, and Kia Carens prices hiked from February 2025.

            New Hyundai Venue testing begins

            New Hyundai Venue testing begins

            By Jay Shah02/12/2025 16:55:39

            New Hyundai Venue spied testing.

            New-gen Kia Seltos spied testing internationally

            New-gen Kia Seltos spied testing internationally

            By Haji Chakralwale02/12/2025 13:43:52

            Kia is working on the next-gen version of its globally popular model, the Seltos SUV. Its camouflaged version was recently spotted doing test runs in the brand’s home country.

            BYD Sealion 7 price announcement on 17 February

            BYD Sealion 7 price announcement on 17 February

            By Jay Shah02/11/2025 07:43:54

            BYD Sealion 7 ex-showroom prices to be announced on 17 February.

            Entire Honda cars range is now E20 fuel compliant

            Entire Honda cars range is now E20 fuel compliant

            By Jay Shah02/11/2025 07:28:08

            Honda City, Amaze, Elevate, and City e:HEV are now E20 fuel compliant.

            Hyundai Exter and Aura new variants introduced

            Hyundai Exter and Aura new variants introduced

            By Jay Shah02/09/2025 11:35:43

            Hyundai Aura and Hyundai Exter get new variants with additional features.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 9.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Audi RS Q8 facelift

            Audi RS Q8 facelift

            ₹ 2.20 - 2.30 Crore

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Skoda Octavia facelift

            Skoda Octavia facelift

            ₹ 35.00 - 40.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Audi Q6 e-tron

            Audi Q6 e-tron

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 9.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Emeya

            Lotus Emeya

            ₹ 2.34 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Emira

            Lotus Emira

            ₹ 3.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW iX1 LWB

            BMW iX1 LWB

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta Electric

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            ₹ 17.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars