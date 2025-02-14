Maruti Suzuki Dzire prices hiked by up to Rs. 10,000

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of the all-new Dzire in India. This is the first-ever price hike of the popular sedan after getting a generational update. Now, customers will have to shell out more by up to Rs. 10,000 on the purchase of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

The new Dzire is available in four variants LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 6.79 lakh. As for the price increment, the VXi and the ZXi variants in the AMT guise have incurred the highest price hike of Rs. 10,000. Meanwhile, the other variants have incurred a uniform price increment of Rs. 5,000.

Mechanically, the Dzire is equipped with a 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. This engine is capable of producing 80bhp and 112Nm of peak torque. Furthermore, customers can also opt for a CNG version across two variants with a manual gearbox as standard.

