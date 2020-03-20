Desirazu Venkat Friday 20 March 2020, 15:38 PM

Maruti Suzuki has launched an updated version of the Dzire compact sedan for the Indian car market at Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). There are now four manual variants and three automatic variants (AGS) as well as two new colours on offer.

The most significant exterior update is a new face. This comprises a new grille, silver accents for the fog lamp housing as well as a new design for the two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, you get the same beige and black cabin with wood accents on the dashboard. New to the car is Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay infotainment system with cloud-based serviced and multiple modes of smartphone connectivity like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The engine on offer is Maruti Suzuki’s BS6 compliant 1.2-litre Dual Jet VVT unit producing 89bhp/113Nm. This engine can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission. All versions of the car get dual front airbags, bigger brakes and ABS with EBD. The Dzire is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Aura , Honda Amaze as well as cars like the Hyundai Elite i20 , Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Honda Jazz .

Prices for the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire (ex-showroom Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Lxi -Rs 5, 89,000 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vxi -Rs 6, 79, 000 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vxi (AGS) -Rs 7, 31,500 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Zxi -Rs 7, 48, 000 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Zxi (AGS) - Rs 8, 00,500 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Zxi+ - Rs 8, 28,000 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Zxi+ (AGS)- Rs 8, 80,500 lakh

Commenting on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, executive director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "With over 55 per cent market share in its segment, Dzire is the preferred sedan of over 20 lakh customers. Building on overwhelming customer response, 2020 Dzire offers next-generation K-series engine with segment-first idle start-stop technology (ISS), upgraded premium exterior design, refreshed interiors and advanced features. As a Company, we have believed in bringing technologies that benefit the customers. The 2020 Dzire will help us to continue with our brand promise to offer products with state-of-the-art design and advanced technology to delight our customers."