Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 30 lakh units production milestone

Maruti Suzuki has announced that the Dzire compact sedan has surpassed 30 lakh units production milestone. The said was achieved in 16 years and 11 months with the first million units crossed in April 2015.

The two million production milestone was crossed in June 2019. The Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, and Wagon R are other models in the stable to have crossed the three million milestone.

Launched in 2008, the Dzire is currently in its fourth generation with prices starting at Rs. 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a CNG alternative. It comes equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree camera.

The rivals to the Dzire include Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze.

Maruti Suzuki | DZire | Maruti Suzuki Dzire