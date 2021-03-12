Jay Shah Friday 12 March 2021, 20:52 PM

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its driving training school – Maruti Suzuki Driving School (MSDS) has successfully trained over 15 lakh applicants in driving. MSDS currently has branches in over 238 cities and employs around 1,400 qualified expert trainers across the nation.

The program consists of an advanced training methodology that includes state-of-the-art driving simulators along with practical and theoretical courses. The skilled trainers provide the applicants with sessions like road behavior, defensive driving, Good Samaritan Law, and traffic rules and regulations. These courses can specifically be personalised based on the requirement of every applicant. Other value-added services like license assistance and assistance on own cars are also offered by MSDS.

Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Driving School (MSDS) was conceived with an aim to provide best-in-class driving training to the citizens. It has grown to become India’s leading professional driving school chain with over 492 facilities in 238 cities across India. The MSDS network has around 1,400 certified and qualified expert trainers. At MSDS, our focus is to inculcate safe & responsible road behaviour in each applicant while imparting safe driving skills with 360° knowledge about the vehicle, basic maintenance, and emergency handling techniques. I am delighted to share that through MSDS we have trained over 1.5 million applicants on safe driving. This milestone also demonstrates our commitment to offer scientific and technical driving knowledge.”

MSDS has also introduced a mobile application and a website to provide an enhanced experience and expand the reach through digital medium.