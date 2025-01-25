Maruti Suzuki cars to get a price hike from February 2025

Effective February 1, 2025, Maruti Suzuki India will implement a price increase across its entire model range. This adjustment, driven by escalating input and operational expenses, will result in price hikes of up to Rs. 32,500.

The increment will range from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 32,500, with the Celerio experiencing the most significant increase in ex-showroom pricing, while the Jimny and Ciaz will see the smallest adjustments.

Customers seeking to purchase any of these models are advised to register their bookings prior to February 1 to secure the current, pre-revision prices. Further details can be obtained by contacting Maruti Suzuki's authorized Arena and Nexa dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki