Maruti Suzuki Cars Prices Drop by Rs. 1.29 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it will pass on the full benefit of the upcoming GST reduction on automobiles to its customers. The revised ex-showroom prices will be effective from 22 September, in line with the updated tax structure.

The country’s largest carmaker confirmed that almost every model in its portfolio will become more affordable, with reductions ranging from around Rs. 46,000 to as much as Rs. 1.29 lakh, depending on the model and variant.

Among the entry-level cars, the S-Presso sees the biggest cut of up to Rs. 1.29 lakh, bringing its starting price down to Rs. 3.49 lakh. The Alto K10 and Celerio get benefits of up to Rs. 1.07 lakh and Rs. 94,100, respectively. The popular Wagon-R is cheaper by up to Rs. 79,600, while the Ignis gets a reduction of up to Rs. 71,300.

Moving higher up, the Swift and Baleno are now cheaper by up to Rs. 84,600 and Rs. 86,100, while the compact sedan Dzire gets a cut of up to Rs. 87,700. The Fronx and Brezza receive sizeable price drops too, at Rs. 1.12 lakh each.

In the SUV and MPV lineup, the Grand Vitara gets a reduction of up to Rs. 1.07 lakh, the Jimny by Rs. 51,900, and the Ertiga by Rs. 46,400. The premium XL6 benefits by Rs. 52,000, while the flagship Invicto sees prices lowered by up to Rs. 61,700. On the utility side, the Eeco also gets cheaper by up to Rs. 68,000 respectively.

