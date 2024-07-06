Maruti Suzuki Brezza Urban Edition details leaked

Ahead of the official launch of the Urbano Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the details of the special edition have been leaked

The Brezza Urban Edition will most likely be limited to LXi and VXi variants with additional fitments such as a touchscreen infotainment system with a reverse parking camera, fog lamps, front and rear skid plates, wheel arch kit, and grille and fog lamp garnishes.

Inside, the Urbano will sport an interior styling kit. Mechanically, the Brezza Urbano will continue to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic gearboxes. Currently, the Brezza is priced from Rs. 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki | Brezza | Maruti Suzuki Brezza