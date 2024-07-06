    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza Urban Edition details leaked

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 06 July 2024,09:22 AM IST

            Ahead of the official launch of the Urbano Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the details of the special edition have been leaked

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza Front View

            The Brezza Urban Edition will most likely be limited to LXi and VXi variants with additional fitments such as a touchscreen infotainment system with a reverse parking camera, fog lamps, front and rear skid plates, wheel arch kit, and grille and fog lamp garnishes.

            Inside, the Urbano will sport an interior styling kit. Mechanically, the Brezza Urbano will continue to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic gearboxes. Currently, the Brezza is priced from Rs. 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Source

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza
            Maruti SuzukiBrezza ₹ 8.34 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Brezza | Maruti Suzuki Brezza

