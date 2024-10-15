    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal special Edition launched in India

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 15 October 2024,19:55 PM IST

            Maruti has introduced a new Baleno Regal Edition. The new special edition version will be available across all variants including the automatic and CNG variants. Equipped with complimentary accessory kits#, the Baleno Regal Edition offers incredible value to customers looking for a technologically advanced premium hatchback with unique styling. The Regal edition kit for the Alpha variant is priced at Rs. 45289, Zeta at Rs. 50,428, Delta at Rs. 49,490 and the Sigma at Rs. 60,199.

            The Regal Edition of the New Age Baleno offers a range of carefully curated accessories to enhance the cabin comfort and add to the premium hatchback’s stylish appeal. Lending a striking appearance to the exteriors are a grille upper garnish, front underbody spoiler and fog lamp garnish. A similar styling treatment is available for the rear underbody spoiler and back door garnish, along with body side moulding and door visors to give the new Baleno Regal Edition a unique new identity. The interiors of the Baleno Regal Edition are adorned with a new seat cover, interior styling kit, window curtain and all-weather 3D mats.

            Commenting on the introduction of the New Age Baleno Regal Edition, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, 'Baleno has always been at the forefront of the premium hatchback segment, redefining customer expectations. To make this festive season more exciting and joyful for our customers, we have carefully crafted the new Baleno Regal Edition. It features distinct styling with appealing interior and exterior enhancements. Since its inception in 2015, this bold premium hatchback has become a part of more than 15 lakh families in India. With its aggressive design, spacious cabin, and tech-loaded features , it has captivated customers across the country. We are confident that the launch of the Baleno Regal Edition will further contribute to the festive cheer for our discerning customers.'

