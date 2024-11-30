Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha variant to get CNG option soon

Maruti Suzuki is working on adding the top-of-the-line Alpha variant of the Baleno to the CNG option. The Baleno Alpha manual variant is expected to get a CNG powertrain in the coming days.

Currently, the CNG option is only available with the Delta and Zeta variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol motor can produce 76bhp and 98Nm of torque in the CNG mode, and it is paired only with a five-speed manual gearbox.

As for the features, being the top-spec version, the Baleno Alpha CNG will come loaded with cruise control, touchscreen infotainment system, auto-dimming IRVM, HUD, 360-degree camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and auto folding ORVMs.

Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki Baleno | baleno