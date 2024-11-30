    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha variant to get CNG option soon

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Saturday 30 November 2024,11:13 AM IST

            Maruti Suzuki is working on adding the top-of-the-line Alpha variant of the Baleno to the CNG option. The Baleno Alpha manual variant is expected to get a CNG powertrain in the coming days.

            Currently, the CNG option is only available with the Delta and Zeta variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol motor can produce 76bhp and 98Nm of torque in the CNG mode, and it is paired only with a five-speed manual gearbox.

            As for the features, being the top-spec version, the Baleno Alpha CNG will come loaded with cruise control, touchscreen infotainment system, auto-dimming IRVM, HUD, 360-degree camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and auto folding ORVMs.

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno
            Maruti SuzukiBaleno ₹ 6.66 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki Baleno | baleno

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Tucson gets 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

            Hyundai Tucson gets 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

            By Jay Shah11/30/2024 15:51:37

            The Hyundai Tucson scores five star BNCAP crash test safety rating.

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha variant to get CNG option soon

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha variant to get CNG option soon

            By Haji Chakralwale11/30/2024 11:13:41

            The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is set to receive a new CNG version with the top-spec Alpha variant.

            Updated BMW M2 launched in India at Rs. 1.03 crore

            Updated BMW M2 launched in India at Rs. 1.03 crore

            By Jay Shah11/29/2024 14:29:39

            The new BMW M2 has launched in India at Rs. 1.03 crore (ex-showroom).

            New Kia Syros SUV to sport a panoramic sunroof

            New Kia Syros SUV to sport a panoramic sunroof

            By Haji Chakralwale11/28/2024 15:44:58

            The upcoming Kia Syros SUV is all set to debut in the country in early 2025. And as per the new teaser, this new SUV will come loaded with a panoramic sunroof.

            Honda Amaze exterior and interior leaked before launch

            Honda Amaze exterior and interior leaked before launch

            By Jay Shah11/28/2024 11:50:42

            The exterior and interior leaked ahead of official launch.

            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e launched in India

            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e launched in India

            By Jay Shah11/27/2024 13:05:26

            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e launched in India

            Maruti Suzuki Swift hybrid spotted testing

            Maruti Suzuki Swift hybrid spotted testing

            By Jay Shah11/26/2024 12:57:07

            New Maruti Suzuki Swift spied with a hybrid bage.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra BE 6e

            Mahindra BE 6e

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze 2024

            Honda Amaze 2024

            ₹ 7.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Toyota Camry 2024

            Toyota Camry 2024

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Tata Punch facelift

            Tata Punch facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Citroen Aircross facelift

            Citroen Aircross facelift

            ₹ 10.25 - 14.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra BE 6e

            Mahindra BE 6e

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M5

            BMW M5

            ₹ 1.99 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance

            ₹ 1.95 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars