Friday 23 April 2021, 15:50 PM

Maruti Suzuki has announced a ‘Cool Your Car’ service camp for its customers that will be held from 20 April to 20 May, 2021. The service camp will be valid at all authorised Maruti Suzuki Arena service centres.

As a part of the service camp, Maruti Suzuki will undertake a detailed vehicle health check-up. The company will also have special offers on AC repair, AC filters, AC gas, AC treatment kits, and condensers.

All the vehicles that are a part of the service camp will also undergo sanitisation before and after the work. The company will also use protective covers for frequent touch-points such as the steering wheel, seats, door handles, and gear lever.

