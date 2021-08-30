Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Maruti Suzuki announces price hike from September 2021

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Monday 30 August 2021,23:56 PM IST

      Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the company will increase prices across its entire product portfolio with effect from September 2021. The carmaker has not shared the percentage of the price increase that will come into effect from next month.

      According to Maruti Suzuki, the brand has hiked prices across the product range due to a rise in various input costs. We expect Maruti to announce the quantum of the hike with model-wise prices in the coming days.

      Maruti is working on a heavily revised version of the Baleno, test-mules of which were recently spotted, and you can read all about it here. The Indian automobile manufacturer is also likely to introduce CNG versions of the Vitara Brezza, Swift, and Dzire in the market soon.

      Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ₹ 7.51 Lakh Onwards
      All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
      Maruti Suzuki | Swift | DZire | Maruti Suzuki Swift | Maruti Suzuki Dzire | vitara brezza | Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Maruti Suzuki announces price hike from September 2021

      Maruti Suzuki announces price hike from September 2021

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/30/2021 23:55:54

      Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the company will increase prices across its entire product portfolio with effect from September 2021.

      2021 Mahindra XUV700’s AdrenoX described

      2021 Mahindra XUV700’s AdrenoX described

      By Gajanan Kashikar08/30/2021 10:33:41

      Mahindra has launched the XUV700 in the country and this brand-new SUV comes with a high-tech in-car infotainment system - developed along with Bosch.

      MG ZS EV likely to get a smaller battery pack; details leaked

      MG ZS EV likely to get a smaller battery pack; details leaked

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/29/2021 00:50:11

      A leaked document shared on the web suggests that the MG ZS EV could soon receive a smaller, 40kWh battery pack.

      Tata Nexon EV delivered to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)

      Tata Nexon EV delivered to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/28/2021 13:55:53

      Tata Motors has presented the Nexon EV to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai or MCGM as part of the company’s tender agreement with EESL.

      Tata Motors hikes prices of Nexon EV up to Rs 9,000

      Tata Motors hikes prices of Nexon EV up to Rs 9,000

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/27/2021 22:14:55

      Prices for select variants of the Tata Nexon EV have been increased. The model is expected to receive a bump in the power output soon.

      Jeep reveals the seven-seater Commander; likely to arrive in India by early 2022

      Jeep reveals the seven-seater Commander; likely to arrive in India by early 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar08/27/2021 16:07:19

      Jeep has introduced the seven-seater Commander globally. Based on the Compass platform, the Commander is likely to debut in India at the beginning of 2022.

      Tata Nexon EV with more power in the works; details leaked

      Tata Nexon EV with more power in the works; details leaked

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/26/2021 23:31:40

      Tata Motors is believed to be working on an update for the Nexon EV's powertrain. We expect the updated model to be introduced in India soon.

      Featured Cars

      Tata Altroz

      Tata Altroz

      ₹ 5.84 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV300

      Mahindra XUV300

      ₹ 7.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra Scorpio

      Mahindra Scorpio

      ₹ 12.66 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Santro

      Hyundai Santro

      ₹ 4.77 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Celerio

      Maruti Suzuki Celerio

      ₹ 4.65 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 11.00 - 13.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      ₹ 8.50 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Force Motors Gurkha BS6

      Force Motors Gurkha BS6

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Porsche Macan Facelift

      Porsche Macan Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Honda Amaze

      Honda Amaze

      ₹ 6.34 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi RS5

      Audi RS5

      ₹ 1.04 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tiago NRG

      Tata Tiago NRG

      ₹ 6.57 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron Sportback

      Audi e-tron Sportback

      ₹ 1.18 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 99.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars