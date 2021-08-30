Maruti Suzuki announces price hike from September 2021

Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the company will increase prices across its entire product portfolio with effect from September 2021. The carmaker has not shared the percentage of the price increase that will come into effect from next month.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the brand has hiked prices across the product range due to a rise in various input costs. We expect Maruti to announce the quantum of the hike with model-wise prices in the coming days.

Maruti is working on a heavily revised version of the Baleno, test-mules of which were recently spotted, and you can read all about it here. The Indian automobile manufacturer is also likely to introduce CNG versions of the Vitara Brezza, Swift, and Dzire in the market soon.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ₹ 7.51 Lakh Onwards

