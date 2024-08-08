    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 recalled across India

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Thursday 08 August 2024,11:28 AM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has issued a voluntary recall of its entry-level hatchback, the Alto K10 across India. This recall is to examine and rectify the possible defect in the steering gearbox assembly, which could lead to issues with the car’s steering ability.

            Under this recall, the automaker has identified 2,555 units of the Alto K10 that may have been affected by this fault. As a precautionary measure, customers are advised not to drive the vehicle till the part is replaced. Customers can visit the nearest Maruti Suzuki-authorised service centre to get the issue checked and fixed free of cost.

            Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 can be had in four variants, namely, Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi Plus, with petrol and CNG+petrol powertrain options. As for the prices, the hatchback costs between Rs. 3.99 lakh and Rs. 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

