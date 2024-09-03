    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso get a price cut

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 03 September 2024,14:36 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has announced a price cut on Alto K10 and S-Presso models.

            The LXi variant of S-Presso is now affordable for Rs. 2,000. Meanwhile, the Alto K10 VXi gets a price cut of Rs. 6,500. Both cars are powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

            In other news, Maruti Suzuki recently enhanced the feature list of the Alto K10 and the S-Presso by adding Electronic Stability Program (ESP) across the variant range.

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
            Maruti SuzukiAlto K10 ₹ 3.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Alto K10 | Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 | S-Presso | Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Aura E variant launched in India at Rs. 7.49 lakh

            Hyundai Aura E variant launched in India at Rs. 7.49 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/03/2024 18:11:31

            The Hyundai Aura CNG gets an affordable E variant at Rs. 7.49 lakh.

            Tata Curvv launched in India: All you need to know!

            Tata Curvv launched in India: All you need to know!

            By Desirazu Venkat09/03/2024 14:49:03

            The Curvv is available in five trim levels and across three engine options

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso get a price cut

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso get a price cut

            By Jay Shah09/03/2024 14:36:39

            The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso get a price cut.

            Skoda launches Slavia Monte Carlo edition; Kushaq and Slavia Sportline editions

            Skoda launches Slavia Monte Carlo edition; Kushaq and Slavia Sportline editions

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/02/2024 17:53:47

            Bookings of all three new Skoda special edition cars are now underway.

            Tata Curvv launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

            Tata Curvv launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/02/2024 14:40:52

            The Tata Curvv has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo edition teased ahead of launch

            Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo edition teased ahead of launch

            By Haji Chakralwale09/01/2024 11:56:35

            Skoda India will launch the Slavia Monte Carlo Edition tomorrow, 2 September, 2024.

            Tata Curvv prices to be announced tomorrow

            Tata Curvv prices to be announced tomorrow

            By Jay Shah09/01/2024 10:46:49

            The ex-showroom prices of Tata Curvv will be announced on 2 September, 2024.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            ₹ 3.05 - 3.75 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia New Carnival

            Kia New Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BYD e6 facelift

            BYD e6 facelift

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maserati GranTurismo

            Maserati GranTurismo

            ₹ 2.72 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vantage

            Aston Martin Vantage

            ₹ 3.99 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q8

            Audi Q8

            ₹ 1.17 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars