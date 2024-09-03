Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso get a price cut

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price cut on Alto K10 and S-Presso models.

The LXi variant of S-Presso is now affordable for Rs. 2,000. Meanwhile, the Alto K10 VXi gets a price cut of Rs. 6,500. Both cars are powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki recently enhanced the feature list of the Alto K10 and the S-Presso by adding Electronic Stability Program (ESP) across the variant range.

