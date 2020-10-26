Jay Shah Monday 26 October 2020, 19:33 PM

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki's Baleno has crossed the eight lakh sale milestone in a record time of just 59 months. The Baleno debuted the premium hatchback segment back in 2015 and since then has been one of the best-selling cars for Maruti Suzuki. Back then, the Baleno was an instant hit among the Indian buyers and garnered over one lakh sales within the first year of its launch.

Riding high on the success, it was also introduced with a CVT transmission on the top-spec Alpha variant in the year 2017. It breached the five lakh milestone in three years and also started offering the Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki (SHVS) technology from last year. The Baleno is manufactured exclusively in India and is also exported to many overseas markets such as Australia, Europe, Africa, Latin America, Middle-East and South-East Asia.

Speaking on the success of Baleno, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “India’s most loved premium hatchback, Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a very special place in our portfolio. With its bold and premium design, cutting edge technology and feature rich offering, Baleno has helped us cement our position in the premium hatchback segment. Baleno is also instrumental in giving recognition to our NEXA channel. Baleno helped us bring new customers to the Maruti Suzuki family. The bold persona, next generation smart hybrid technology, distinctive liquid-flow design, cutting edge technology features and superior performance makes it a winner. The timely innovations in Baleno are aligned to the changing aspirations of evolved India. This significant milestone of 8 Lakh delighted customers within a short span of 5 years is a testament of our customer-centric philosophy at the core of Baleno’s conceptualization.”

With Maruti Suzuki’s initiative of phasing out diesel engines in its lineup, the Baleno is available via the Nexa outlets only in petrol along with a smart hybrid option. The BS6 1.2-litre petrol motor produces 82bhp and 113Nm of torque while the BS6 1.2-litre Dual Jet Dual VVT with SHVS produces an additional 7bhp with the same amount of force. The former is mated to a five-speed manual and CVT transmission while the latter is offered only with a five-speed manual gearbox.