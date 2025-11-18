Maruti Recalls 39,506 units of Grand Vitara Over Fuel Gauge Fault

Maruti Suzuki has announced a voluntary recall affecting 39,506 units of its Grand Vitara SUV. The recall concerns a suspected defect in the speedometer’s fuel level indicator and warning light, which may inaccurately reflect the remaining fuel.

The affected SUVs were built between 9 December, 2024 and 29 April, 2025, according to company filings. Maruti says it will reach out to owners of impacted vehicles through its authorised service workshops. These facilities will inspect and, if necessary, replace the faulty instrument cluster, free of charge.

While the issue is not mechanical in nature, Maruti notes that the faulty gauge can mislead drivers about fuel reserves, prompting this corrective action. The Grand Vitara, priced between Rs. 10.76 lakh and Rs. 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom), is sold with multiple powertrains including petrol, hybrid, and CNG.

