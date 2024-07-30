Maruti Grand Vitara races past 2 lakh unit sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its mid-size SUV, the Grand Vitara, has surpassed the 2 lakh unit sales milestone within two years of its launch. According to the carmaker, the model had a market share of 12 per cent in Q1 FY24.

Launched back in September 2022, the Grand Vitara hit the 1 lakh unit sales milestone in one year, while the next 1 lakh units mark came up in just 10 months. Additionally, the brand has stated that the strong-hybrid and CNG versions of this Hyundai Creta-rival continue to witness the highest demand.

Currently priced from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 20.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), the Maruti Grand Vitara is available across petrol with mild-hybrid, petrol with strong-hybrid, and CNG powertrains. Further, customers can also opt for an AllGrip AWD version.

In terms of features, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, six airbags, nine-inch touchscreen unit, paddle shifters, drive modes, split headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights, and more.

Maruti Suzuki | Grand Vitara | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara