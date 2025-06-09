Maruti Grand Vitara Clocks 3 Lakh Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki's mid-size SUV, the Grand Vitara, has achieved a new sales feat, surpassing 3,00,000 units in 32 months since its September 2022 launch.

The Grand Vitara offers diverse powertrain options, catering to a wide range of buyers. It offers petrol, CNG, and hybrid engine choices, paired with both manual and automatic transmissions. For those seeking enhanced capability, an AWD version is also available.

Currently, the SUV's ex-showroom prices begin at Rs. 11.42 lakh, which is a slight increase from its introductory price of Rs. 10.45 lakh. It's broadly available across multiple variants, including Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

Commenting on this milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We thank our three lakh strong Grand Vitara family for their trust in Maruti Suzuki. The Grand Vitara has been a catalyst in strengthening Maruti Suzuki’s position in the mid-SUV market, and achieving this monumental milestone in such a short period of time is a new benchmark for the industry.”

