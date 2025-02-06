    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Fronx prices hiked

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 06 February 2025,15:07 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki had announced a price hike across the table with effect from this month and one of the first car to have its prices increased is the Fronx crossover.

            Prices of the Maruti Fronx has increased by up to Rs. 5,500. This is on the Delta 1.2 AGS, Delta Plus 1.2 AGS, and the Delta Plus (O) 1.2 AGS while all other variants have witnessed a hike of Rs. 500 each. With this hike, the Fronx range is now priced from Rs. 7.52 lakh to Rs. 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

            The Maruti Fronx can be had in six variants across 10 colour schemes. It is offered with 1.2-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines paired with five-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and five-speed AMT units. Also up for offer is a CNG version where the output from the engine is reduced and it is only available with a five-speed MT. Maruti has revealed that it gets 80 per cent of its total demand for the 1.2-litre engine while the 1.0-litre units constitute the rest of the demand.

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx ₹ 7.52 Lakh Onwards
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | FRONX | Maruti Suzuki FRONX

