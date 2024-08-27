Maruti eVX India debut confirmed for January 2025

Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle, eVX will make its production-spec debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025. First showcased at the Auto Expo, the eVX will go up against the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

Suzuki will launch the eVX in the European market followed by the Indian market. India will be the production hub for several international markets. While the exact technical specifications are under wraps, the eVX will likely use a 60kWh battery pack that will feed a single electric motor setup. It will have a claimed electric range of 550 kilometres on a single charge.

The feature highlights of Maruti eVX include split LED headlamps, electrically adjustable front seats, a 360-degree camera, a floating centre console, and a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel.

