            Maruti eVX India debut confirmed for January 2025

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 27 August 2024,15:35 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle, eVX will make its production-spec debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025. First showcased at the Auto Expo, the eVX will go up against the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

            Maruti Suzuki eVX Right Rear Three Quarter

            Suzuki will launch the eVX in the European market followed by the Indian market. India will be the production hub for several international markets. While the exact technical specifications are under wraps, the eVX will likely use a 60kWh battery pack that will feed a single electric motor setup. It will have a claimed electric range of 550 kilometres on a single charge.

            The feature highlights of Maruti eVX include split LED headlamps, electrically adjustable front seats, a 360-degree camera, a floating centre console, and a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel.

            Maruti Suzuki eVX
            Maruti Suzuki eVX ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | eVX | Maruti Suzuki eVX

            All Popular Cars