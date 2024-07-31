Maruti Ertiga and Renault Triber updated GNCAP results revealed

Global NCAP has released another set of results under which three cars for the African market were tested. The tests, which were undertaken as per the updated norms, saw the made-in-India Maruti Ertiga and Renault Triber score disappointing results.

Starting with the Ertiga, the MPV scored 23.63 out of 34 points and 19.40 out of 49 points in adult and child occupant protection, respectively. Notably, the body shell of the car was rated as unstable and not capable of withstanding further loadings. The unit in question was fitted with safety features including dual airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners (driver only) and load limiters, seatbelt reminder system, Isofix child seat anchorage points, and ESC.

Coming to the Triber, the sub-four-metre three-row car scored 22.29 out of 34 points and 19.99 out of 49 points in the adult and child occupant protection, respectively. The tested car was fitted with safety features such as dual airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners (driver only) and load limiters, and a seatbelt reminder system. Further, the body shell of the car was rated as unstable and not capable of withstanding further loadings.

Renault | Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Ertiga | Triber | Renault Triber