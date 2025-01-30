Maruti e Vitara variants and specifications revealed

Ahead of its launch at the end of March, the variant details of the Maruti e Vitara has been revealed. It will be offered in the Alpha, Delta and Zeta variants across 10 colour options and with two powertrain options.

Powertrains

The e Vitara will be offered with two powertrain options- a 48.8kWh battery pack for the base Delta variant and a 61.1kWh battery for the Zeta and Alpha variants. The former produces 105bhp/192Nm while the latter is good for 141bhp/192Nm. Maruti has not officially announced a charge time of specific claimed range but says that you will get a maximum of 500kms from a full battery. Charging options include a 7Kw AC charger and the ability to accept up to 70Kw of DC fast charging.

Colours and variants details

The e Vitara will be offered in six single tone and four dual-tone colour options. All versions of the car get the panoramic sunroof, dual-digital screens, climate control with rear vents, power driver’s seat and leatherette upholstery. However, only the top-spec variant gets level-2 ADAS and 360-degree camera.

Rivals and expected pricing

The Maruti e Vitara rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV and the Tata Curvv EV. It is expected to priced in the range of Rs. 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki | e Vitara | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara