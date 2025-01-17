Maruti e Vitara unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its first BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) SUV – the e Vitara, along with the comprehensive 'e for me' Electric Eco-Solutions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Built on the ground-up HEARTECT-e platform, the e Vitara offers superior performance and excellent range, with uncompromised comfort and safety. Set to be introduced in the premium NEXA channel, the e Vitara embodies Nexa’s core values of innovation, sophistication and premium customer experiences.

On the outside, the e Vitara’s bold polyhedral styling and aerodynamic details like R18 (18”) aerodynamic alloy wheels and roof-end spoilers exude strength and dynamism. The next generation NEXTré 3-Point Matrix LED DRLs with LED projector headlamps, and futuristic front fascia enhance its appeal.

The interiors of the e Vitara feature a digital cockpit with a twin-deck floating console, an all-new bespoke steering wheel, fixed-glass sunroof and soft-touch dual-tone materials with multi-colour ambient lighting to create a premium ambience. An Integrated Digital Display of 25.65cm (10.1”) and a 26.04cm, (10.25”) multi-information display present an array of information and controls. This experience is further elevated through wireless connectivity, alongside a premium sound experience from ‘Infinity by Harman’. The e Vitara features ventilated front seats and a best-in-segment 10-way power-adjustable driver seat. The e Vitara also offers a best-in-segment rear seating system with a versatile 40:20:40 split configuration with easy boot access.

The electric powertrain of e Vitara consists of a highly efficient 3-in-1 system integrating motor, inverter, and transmission, coupled with a Lithium-ion battery pack which is available in two options - 61kWh and 49kWh. The e Vitara is also equipped with an efficient regenerative mode for a one-pedal driving experience. The vehicle's efficiency is further optimised through innovative adaptive grille shutters that automatically adjust to driving conditions, delivering an impressive driving range of over 500 km. The e Vitara’s safety suite includes Level 2 ADAS, standard seven airbags (including driver-side knee airbag), electronic parking brake, all-disc brakes, e-call functionality, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Upon its launch, the e Vitara will be available across two battery options, in 10 colours with four dual tone options.

