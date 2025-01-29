Maruti e Vitara unofficial bookings begin ahead of launch

Maruti Suzuki showcased the e Vitara, its first electric offering, in India for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 earlier this month. Now, ahead of its launch, which could take place in March, new details have surfaced.

According to our sources, select dealerships have commenced unofficial bookings of the Maruti e Vitara across the country. The reservations for the car, which will be sold via the brand’s Nexa chain of outlets, can be made for Rs. 25,000.

Powering the new e Vitara will be 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs paired with a single electric motor returning a range of more than 500km on a single charge. Notably, it will also be Maruti’s first car in India to be equipped with an ADAS suite. Upon launch, the e Vitara will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, and the MG ZS EV.

